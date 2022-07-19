Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 217

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice) and Wendy Card discuss the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.
Special guests: Grant DeHaven, Bear Town Paddle Battles, and Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services.
Watch:
Listen:
Audio coming soon
Show Notes:
00:38 – Catching up with The Podsquad
07:59 – Middle Street Antiques
10:52 – Coastal Women’s Forum
13:52 – Elections
20:40 – Next Chapter Books and Art
24:56 – George Street spray pad
25:34 – Open Aperture Photography
27:23 – New Bern Web Design
27:59 – Grant DeHaven, Bear Town Paddle Battles
43:22 – Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services
1:03:55 – Jaws movie marathon at New Bern-Craven County Public Library
1:04:19 – Footloose on the Neuse featuring California Dreamers
1:04:30 – Willy Wonka Jr. at New Bern Civic Theatre
1:04:35 – The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Masonic Theatre
1:04:48 – United Badges Blood Drive at Knights of Columbus
1:05:05 – Tryon Palace Family Day
1:05:18 – Colorfest
By Wendy Card