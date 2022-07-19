Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 217

July 18, 2022

Podsquad photos
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice) and Wendy Card discuss the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas.

Special guests: Grant DeHaven, Bear Town Paddle Battles, and Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services.

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:38 – Catching up with The Podsquad

07:59 – Middle Street Antiques

10:52 – Coastal Women’s Forum

13:52 – Elections

20:40 – Next Chapter Books and Art

24:56 – George Street spray pad

25:34 – Open Aperture Photography

27:23 – New Bern Web Design

27:59 – Grant DeHaven, Bear Town Paddle Battles

43:22 – Zeb Hough, Executive Director, Religious Community Services

1:03:55 – Jaws movie marathon at New Bern-Craven County Public Library

1:04:19 – Footloose on the Neuse featuring California Dreamers

1:04:30 – Willy Wonka Jr. at New Bern Civic Theatre

1:04:35 – The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Masonic Theatre

1:04:48 – United Badges Blood Drive at Knights of Columbus

1:05:05 – Tryon Palace Family Day

1:05:18 – Colorfest

By Wendy Card



