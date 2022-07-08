Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 8, 2022

Upper Neuse
Six sites in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds sites failed the Swim Guide test this week, and five of them were off the charts for E. coli: Buffaloe Road, Milburnie, Anderson Point, Poole Road, Clayton River Walk and Neuse Golf Club, also in Clayton.
Lower Neuse
Two sites failed in the Lower Neuse for a fourth week running: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Slocum Creek in Havelock.
Tar-Pamlico
The Tar-Pamlico ended its clean-water streak this week with five sites failing: Tar River Reservoir in Rocky Mount, Town Common and Wildwood Park in Greenville, and Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington.
Happy swimming, folks!
Via Sound Rivers