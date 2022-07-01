Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 1, 2022

July 1, 2022

Swim Guide - Sound Rivers Map 7-1-22

Upper Neuse

Three sites failed in the Upper Neuse this week: Poole Road canoe launch, Clayton River Walk and Neuse Golf Club, also in Clayton.

Lower Neuse

Three sites failed in the Lower Neuse for a second week running: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club, Lawson Creek Park and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Tar-Pamlico

All 23 sites on the Tar-Pamlico passed AGAIN this week!

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Via Sound Rivers

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design