Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 1, 2022

Upper Neuse
Three sites failed in the Upper Neuse this week: Poole Road canoe launch, Clayton River Walk and Neuse Golf Club, also in Clayton.
Lower Neuse
Three sites failed in the Lower Neuse for a second week running: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club, Lawson Creek Park and Slocum Creek in Havelock.
Tar-Pamlico
All 23 sites on the Tar-Pamlico passed AGAIN this week!
Happy swimming, folks!
Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!
Via Sound Rivers