RCS Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Religious Community Services (RCS) has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. RCS will use the gift to purchase supplemental food for the in-kind donations received from Food Lion. This food would ensure the community is provided with nutritionally balanced meals.
“We know the secret to sustainability is partnership. This gift from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is greatly appreciated and will help RCS continue to meet the need where it is needed most,” said Zeb Hough, executive director.
Religious Community Services seeks to meet the need where it is needed most by building supportive community, engaging people holistically and empowering permanent life-change. This mission is lived out in the organization’s volunteer-led Community Kitchen, which serves community members a hot meal seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
By Ann Marie Devanney, Community Engagement Manager