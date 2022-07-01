Public Comment, ARP Funding, Emergency Services Among Items on Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, the next regular session meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern. Should you wish to petition the Board please make sure that you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to sign up.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. PUBLIC HEARING – FAMILY SUBDIVISION: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
The Board will be requested to go into public hearing, as advertised, at 6:00 pm, or soon thereafter, to receive public comment on proposed changes to the Craven County Subdivision Ordinance.
Board Action: Receive information
2. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS – AGENDA TOPICS
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three (3) minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker.
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
Board Action: Receive information
3. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Minutes of June 20, 2022 Regular Session
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of June 20, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #3.A.
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #3.B.
C. Recreation & Parks Cherry Point Spouse Club Grant
In fiscal year 2022, the Recreation & Parks Department added artificial turf, shade, music pieces and seating to the existing music area at the Creekside Park Inclusive Playground. In early 2022, the department applied for a Cherry Point Spouse Club Grant to add additional seating to this area. In late April, notification was received awarding a $2,000 grant towards the music area at Creekside Park. The Grant was
received at the Awards Banquet on May 19th at Cherry Point. This grant will be used to add seating in that area. The department will purchase an accessible picnic table in July and install the table as soon as it arrives. Increased use of this area has already been noticed since the additional upgrades were added. The seating will allow for parents to remain close to their children as they play and will be situated close to both the music area and the Zip line for convenience. The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in Attachment #3.C, in the amount of $2,000.
D. Sheriff’s Office Donation Check
The Sheriff’s Office has received a donation check in the amount of $50 from a Craven County citizen. This donation will be used toward the purchase of a variety of items needed by the office. The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #3.D, in the amount of $50.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
4. SOCIAL SERVICES – AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT (ARPA) OF 2021 FUNDING: Geoffrey Marett, Social Services Director
The Department of Social Services is requesting to budget additional funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to cover a portion of the county share of administering the Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) program due to the workload increases counties are experiencing as a result of increased food insecurity due to the pandemic.
The department is planning to utilize FNS ARPA funds to assist with compensating time payouts for staff who are seeing dramatic increases in applications and are now having to catch up on re-certifications which were suspended erroneously by the State for two years. In addition, the department is planning to use these funds to contract with merit- based employees to assist in this matter and possibly to invest in additional laptop computers.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #4, in the amount of $92,029.00.
Board Action: Approve additional funding; a roll call vote is needed
5. PLANNING: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
A. Adoption of a Family Subdivision Review Provision
Planning Director, Don Baumgardner, will present proposed changes to the Craven County Subdivision Ordinance and request for its adoption, as follows:
Family Subdivision
The division of a tract of land which would otherwise be classified as a subdivision hereunder wherein:
1. the grantee is a family member of the grantor;
2. the resultant lot(s) comply with the standards of the subdivision design requirements and all other requirements of this Chapter except right of way easement requirements;
3. the resultant lot(s) must be served by an appurtenant right of way easement of at least twenty (20) feet in width which does not serve more than four (4) lots or parcels; and
4. the private road disclosure requirements shall be met as set forth in this Article
For the purposes of this section, the term “Family Member” shall mean a spouse, parent, child, brother, sister, grandparent, or grandchild. The term includes the step, half, and in-law relationships.
Board Action: Adoption of a Family Subdivision review provision
B. Subdivision for Approval (Stately Pines Village-Final)
Mr. Baumgardner will present the following recommended subdivision for the Board’s approval.
Stately Pines Village – Final:
- Property is owned by Kern Company, Inc.
- Surveyed by Herbert Nobles, Jr. and Engineered by Thomas Engineering, P.A.
- Property is located within Twp. 6 off Robertson Ln. (SR 2058)
- Parcel ID 6-213-189
- Subdivision contains 9 lots on 5.43 acres
- Lots will be served by Craven County Water and City of New Bern Sewer
A map of the subdivision is shown as Attachment #5.B.
Board Action: Approve subdivision
6. SHERIFF: Chip Hughes
A. Truck Donation
The Sheriff’s Office recently received a donated 2020 Ford F-150 truck from a couple of Craven County citizens. The office is requesting approval to accept the truck into their current fleet, as well as assume the responsibilities that will come with it, such as possible upfitting, future registrations, repairs, fuel, maintenance and any other expenses that may arise in conjunction to this vehicle.
A copy of the Retail Order for Motor Vehicle is shown as Attachment #6.A.
Board Action: Approve truck donation
B. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Grant
The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Grant in the amount $48,577.40 from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. This grant award allows for a variety of purchases requested that support the need to prevent and control Internet Crimes.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #6.B , in the amount of $48,578.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment in a roll call vote
7. EMERGENCY SERVICES: Stanley Kite, Emergency Services Director
A. Department of Public Safety Grant
The Emergency Services Department has been awarded a grant from the Department of Public Safety to purchase a 5 station 25’ ADA mobile shower trailer. In emergencies that require evacuations, facilities that were not intended for large occupancy were used for many hours at a time. Based on Craven County’s FY21 THIRA (Threat and Hazard Identification Risk Assessment) we are showing a level 4 gap under Mass Care Services for sheltering. The same assessment showed we are at a level 4 gap for persons exposed during a Haz-Mat release. Due to such gaps, there are often issues in having to bus evacuees to get proper hygiene needs due to lack of available showers or must attempt to relocate and divide the staff which creates logistical shortages.
The grant allows for Craven County to have a mobile shower trailer that can be transported to the evacuee locations to assist with mass care. The mobile showers will also serve as a dual purpose to support emergency operations where strike teams and overhead teams would need to be in the field for long periods of time with limited facilities.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #7.A, in the amount of $103,121.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment in a roll call vote
B. NC Department of Insurance (NCDOI) County Grant Match for Fire Departments
Each year local Volunteer Fire Departments are awarded a grant through the NC Department of Insurance (NCDOI) to purchase equipment and capital expenditures.
Fire Departments shall match the grant on a dollar-for-dollar to participate. For the FY22-23 the grant total award if $162,772.00. The breakdown is as follows:
o Little Swift Creek VFD $29,882.00
o Vanceboro VFD $14,788.00
o Cove City VFD $28,140.00
o Dover VFD $29,992.00
o Ft. Barnwell VFD $30,000.00
o No. 9 Fire & Rescue $29,970.00
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #7.B, in the amount of $325,544.00.
Board Action: Approve the NCDOI grant and County match; a roll call vote is needed
8. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. PENDING:
Craven Aging Planning Board
Craven County Board of Adjustments
Voluntary Agricultural District
B. CURRENT:
Board of Equalization and Review
- Joe Fogleman (appointed 2012)
- Jimmy Dillahunt (appointed 2012)
New Bern Planning & Zoning – ETJ listing provided as Attachment #8.B
- Vacancy
Fire Tax Commissioners Board
- TWP 5 Harlowe vacancy
Craven County Clean Sweep –
- Applicant Sharon Denise Logan seeks appointment (See Attachment #8.B)
River Bend Board of Adjustment – no response of interest
- Frederick (Rick) Fisher (alternate)
Craven County ABC Board – seek reappointment
- Chip Chagnon (appointed July 2013)
- Denny Bucher (appointed July 2019)
- Kathleen Cook (appointed July 2019)
Craven County ABC Board – Appoint a Chairperson
National Association of Counties – Appoint a Voting Delegate
NC Association of County Commissioners – Appoint a Voting Delegate
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring July, 2022
Emergency Medical Services- seeks reappointment
- Tim Bazemore (Coastal Medical Transport)
Craven County Planning Board – seeks reappointment
- Tom Lelli (District 1)
Fire Tax Commissioners Board – seeks reappointment
- Sue Arthurs (TWP 6)
9. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
A. APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD-2502 NEW BERN AVENUE (PARCEL NO. 8-037-102)
Craven County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $5,000.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $5,000.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $5,000.00. The County and the City of New Bern originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $3,717.58. The tax value of this property is $5,000.00.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already granted final approval of this offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown as Attachment #9.A, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of the upset bid period
B. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 2410 GEORGIA AVENUE, NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-018-123)
Craven County has received an offer in the amount of $8,000.00 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $8,889.78. The tax value of this property is $13,500.00. Attachment #9.B contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing the upset bid process
C. INITIAL OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY – 801 CHATTAWKA LANE, NEW BERN (PARCEL NO. 8-022-081)
Craven County has received an offer in the amount of $12,000.00 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $9,777.06. The tax value of this property is $15,000.00. Attachment #9.C contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing the upset bid process
10. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS – GENERAL TOPICS
Board Action: Receive information
11. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
12. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
