﻿Pamlico Community College Honors Representative Bobby Hanig

Pamlico Community College recognized the tireless work and continued support of one of its strongest legislative advocates recently by presenting him with the college’s 2022 Extraordinary Partnership Award.
Rep. Bobby Hanig, who currently represents the college and all of Pamlico County in the N.C. House of Representatives, was presented this prestigious award in his Raleigh office by PCC President Dr. Jim Ross.
Hanig, who also serves as Deputy Majority Whip in the NC House of Representatives, has been particularly instrumental in the college’s efforts to grow and strengthen its widely praised education programs for offenders at Pamlico Correctional Institution in Bayboro.
“Representative Hanig is an outstanding public servant who has been an extraordinary champion for our college,” Ross said. “We have asked him to help lead vital initiatives to advance our college, and in every single case he has pursued these with tireless energy, determination, and integrity until victory is achieved. He is responsible for monumental achievements for our college and those we serve.”
Hanig is only the fourth person or organization to be recognized by Pamlico Community College with its Extraordinary Partnership Award. He joins mental health organization Promise Place, former PCI Superintendent Faye Daniels and N.C. Sen. Norman Sanderson as recipients of the award. Sanderson has received the honor twice – in 2017 and 2019.
Ross said it was important to recognize Hanig’s outstanding work on behalf of the college’s prison education programs, which have received statewide praise as an exceptional model in reducing crime and recidivism by preparing offenders to be law-abiding, productive, good citizens after their release.
The award states, “Representative Hanig has provided exceptional overall support for Pamlico Community College, which has enabled our college to gain national recognition as one of America’s best community colleges. He has also provided extraordinary support of our prison education program’s goal to become America’s best prison education program, which will bring reduced crime, reduced recidivism, and enormous benefits to all North Carolina citizens.”
By Pamlico Chamber of Commerce