New Bern’s Runoff Election is Tomorrow, July 26

Tomorrow is the last day to vote for New Bern Mayor and Alderman of Ward 1 and 2
Early voting ended on July 23 with at least 3,999 residents casting their ballots.
Runoff candidates:
Mayor: Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. and Alderman Jeffrey T. Odham
Alderman of Ward 1: Sabrina Bengel (I) and Rick Prill
Alderman of Ward 2: Jennell Reddick and Hazel Royal
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can find it on the NC State Board of Elections website here: voter registration lookup.
Contact the Craven County Board of Elections with any questions at 252-636-6606.
* For the record, ALL candidates are full time New Bern residents.
