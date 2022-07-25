New Bern’s Runoff Election is Tomorrow, July 26

July 25, 2022
Craven County Board of Elections
Tomorrow is the last day to vote for New Bern Mayor and Alderman of Ward 1 and 2

Early voting ended on July 23 with at least 3,999 residents casting their ballots.

Runoff candidates:

Mayor: Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. and Alderman Jeffrey T. Odham

Alderman of Ward 1: Sabrina Bengel (I) and Rick Prill

Alderman of Ward 2: Jennell Reddick and Hazel Royal

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can find it on the NC State Board of Elections website here: voter registration lookup.

Contact the Craven County Board of Elections with any questions at 252-636-6606.

* For the record, ALL candidates are full time New Bern residents.

By Wendy Card, Editor

