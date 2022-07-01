New Bern Residents – Early Voting Begins July 7

The New Bern Municipal Run-off Election, Early Voting, begins July 7 and continues until July 23.
All New Bernians will vote for a new mayor (Jeffrey Odham or Toussaint Summers).
Citizens in Wards 1 & 2 will choose the next person to represent them on the Board of Aldermen.
Ward 1 (Sabrina Bengel or Rick Prill)
Ward 2 (Jennell Reddick or Hazel Royal)
Early Voting begins July 7 and continues until July 23.
Voting hours are weekdays between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, the 23, the hours for voting are from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The ONLY County location for Early Voting in this election is the Craven County Office Building (Board of Elections) at 406 Craven Street, New Bern, NC.
If you are not registered to vote, you can register at the same time you cast your EARLY VOTE.
On the final day to vote, “Election Day,” citizens vote at their specific polling locations and must already be registered to vote.
The Municipal Run-off LAST DAY TO VOTE is Tuesday, July 26 … Election Day
By Kathy Adolph