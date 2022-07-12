Update to New Bern Police Investigates Shooting on Broad Street

UPDATE: July 12, 2022 at 3:55 p.m.
On July 12, 2022, police arrested and charged Dakota Wright, 19 of Vanceboro, NC with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23 of Bayboro, NC. The second shooting victim was identified as Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21 also of Bayboro, NC. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in critical condition. In addition to Wright being charged with (1) open count of Murder, he was also charged with (2) counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and (1) count of Attempted Murder. Based on the investigation, it appears that this shooting was not a random act of violence. The parties involved in this incident knew each other.
Dakota Wright was placed in the Craven County Jail with no bond. He has a first appearance court date of July 13, 2022.
On July 12, 2022, at 10:50 a.m., the New Bern Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 300 block of Broad Street. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. First aid was rendered at the scene and both victims were transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center. The condition of the victims will be released later today. The shooter fled the area. Additional information pertaining to the suspect will be released later today. There is no evidence that there is any additional threat to the downtown area of New Bern. Law Enforcement is remaining in the area to process the crime scene. The investigation is in the early stages. Assets from a multitude of law enforcement agencies are working on locating and arresting the suspect.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. If you “See Something, Say Something.”
For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald Mclnnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Patrick L. Gallagher, Chief of Police