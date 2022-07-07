New Bern Police Department Announce Passing of K-9 Loki

It is with a heavy heart that the New Bern Police Department announces the passing of K-9 Loki over the holiday weekend. On July 3, 2022, K-9 Loki was at home with his handler when he suffered a medical emergency. His handler rushed him to the vet, who determined Loki had a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer. K-9 Loki subsequently passed away.
K-9 Loki was a 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd who served with the New Bern Police Department from January 5, 2015, until his passing on July 3, 2022. Throughout his career he seized approximately four kilos of illegal drugs, was involved in approximately 88 K-9 related arrests, located 18 firearms, and led to the seizure of over $64,000.00. Loki enthusiastically greeted the public and showed off his skills during K-9 demonstrations at MumFest, at local schools, and at other city and law enforcement events. He not only served the citizens of New Bern but provided his ability and expertise to other partner agencies.
“We are keeping K-9 Loki’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Pat Gallagher, Chief of Police. “K- 9 Loki served tirelessly alongside the men and women of our department. He was a success story from the moment he joined our team and a loyal companion to his handler. We will miss him.”
By David Daniels, Operations Division Commander