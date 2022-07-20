New Bern Parks and Recreation Youth Football Registration Open

New Bern Parks and Recreation will be offering Youth Flag and Tackle Football this Fall. Registration is now open to participants ages 5 through 12. The 6U and 8U teams will play flag and 10U and 12U teams will play tackle. The participant’s age is determined by whatever age he/she will be on November 1, 2022.
Practices will begin on Monday, August 8th. Games will begin in September and will be held during the week for flag teams and on the weekends for tackle teams. The registration fee is $50.00 for city residents and $80.00 for non-residents, which includes equipment costs, uniforms, and awards.
The registration deadline is set for Friday, August 5, and space is limited, so it is recommended that you register as soon as possible!
Participants can register online at our Parks and Recreation page at www.NewBernNC.gov or in person at West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive. For additional information, please contact Parks and Recreation at 252-639-2901.
By Kari A. Warren, CPRP, LRT, Interim Director of Parks & Recreation