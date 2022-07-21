New Bern-Craven County Library Hosts NC Shell Club

You are invited to – Shells and Fossils on Monday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring the NC Shell Club – Shells and Fossils.
Join us for 3 mini lectures from the North Carolina Shell Club: Marine Envenomations, Sea Turtles, and NC Marine Fossils, along with Shells and Fossils for viewing.
Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Open to all ages!
For more information and to register for this event, email or call 252-638-7804.
By New Bern-Craven County Public Library