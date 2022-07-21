New Bern-Craven County Library Hosts NC Shell Club

July 21, 2022

You are invited to – Shells and Fossils on Monday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring the NC Shell Club – Shells and Fossils.

Join us for 3 mini lectures from the North Carolina Shell Club: Marine Envenomations, Sea Turtles, and NC Marine Fossils, along with Shells and Fossils for viewing.

Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Open to all ages!

For more information and to register for this event, email or call 252-638-7804.

By New Bern-Craven County Public Library

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design