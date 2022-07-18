New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club Announces Oktoberfest

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will host the 11th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest, beginning at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Union Point Park in New Bern.
Big changes are in the works for this year’s event, according to Bill Stafford, the event’s chair. “We are thrilled to be hosting the B/S/H/ Oktoberfest at New Bern’s number-one festival site, Union Point Park,” Stafford said. The celebration will be held under an enormous white tent to be placed in the park.
In addition to a new venue, this year’s B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. It will also feature a different musical act, Raleigh-Durham-based The Little German Band and Dancers, which has entertained around the country and in Germany since 1971. The 28-member orchestra, accompanied by live dancers, will be performing throughout evening.
The B/S/H/ Oktoberfest is the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Brant Bills, club president. Proceeds support the club’s many charitable endeavors including scholarships for local students, advancing area nonprofits and underwriting the club’s signature annual project, Kicks-for-Kids, a program that supplies new athletic shoes to hundreds of children in Craven County.
B/S/H/ Oktoberfest, organized by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club, is made possible thanks to the generosity of dozens of businesses and individuals who are donating sponsors. Those interested in sponsoring this popular community event should contact Barbara Belon, chair of the club’s Sponsorship Committee, at 252-632-2267 or via email before August 15, 2022.
This year’s B/S/H/ Octoberfest will again feature traditional German-style fare, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, and German potato salad, and of course, your favorite German and domestic beers and wine. There will also be stein holding contests open to men and women. Tickets for the 2022 B/S/H/ Oktoberfest will be available soon at NewBernRotary.org.
By Rob Paine, New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club