NC Recruiters to Participate in Virtual Career Fair for Government Agencies and Non-Profits

What: State of North Carolina recruiters will participate in a Virtual Government and Non-Profit Jobs Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Jobseekers visiting the State of North Carolina chatroom will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of state agencies and the UNC System Office to learn about the vast scope of jobs available across North Carolina.
Register: The event is presented by Career Eco. Interested participants may preregister and learn more about the free online event here.
About: Currently, more than 1,300 state agency positions are posted at the state jobs portal: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Event participants are encouraged to create an online profile and set alerts for postings in their career field and preferred location(s).
Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and those without degrees, to meet online with state agency recruiters from the following agencies:
- Administrative Office of the Courts
- Department of Administration
- Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Environmental Quality
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Department of Information Technology
- Department of Insurance
- Department of Justice
- Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
- Department of Public Instruction
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Revenue
- Department of Secretary of State
- Department of State Treasurer
- Department of Transportation
- Office of State Human Resources
- Office of the Commissioner of Banks
- State Board of Elections
- State Bureau of Investigation
- Temporary Solutions
- UNC System Office
More: Kristin Siemek, State Talent Acquisition Manager via email or 984-236-0853.
Via North Carolina Office of State Human Resources