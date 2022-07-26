NC Film Festival Returns to New Bern

The North Carolina Film Festival, in its fourth year, returns to New Bern for the 2022 season. This year the festival commences at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street, downtown New Bern. The last film ends at approximately 9 p.m. when the Awards Ceremony begins. Immediately following the Awards Ceremony, there will be a Filmmaker Meet & Greet for filmmakers, cast, crew, actors, and anyone interested in learning more or networking with filmmakers.
The 2022 festival will screen features, feature-length documentaries, short documentaries, and short films, including animation and music videos. Food and drink are available at the venue.
Tickets are available online and at the Theatre Box Office. Tickets benefit The New Bern Civic Theatre. Tickets are $25 and include as many films as you want to see, plus the Filmmaker Meet & Greet. You may come and go as you please to view select films. The schedule is available at ncfilmfestival.com.
Please come out and join us for a full day of film and fun. For those of you who wish to keep the conversation going after the festival, we will meet up at Bear Town Market.
By Ken Hess