Meet New Bern Police Department’s Newest Member – K9 Storm

The New Bern Police Department is proud to announce the addition of a new officer: K9 Storm. Storm is a two-year-old German Shepherd who is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, and building and area searches. The police department was able to purchase the dog thanks to a generous grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant and K9 Storm couldn’t have come at a better time for the department. The New Bern PD typically staffs five K9 teams, but earlier this year K9 Reno was medically retired after serving for more than seven years, and two weeks ago K9 Loki passed away unexpectedly. While the department was left two teams short, the remaining three picked up the slack. “Our staff and K9s didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Patrick Gallagher, Chief of Police. “We were all grieving the loss of K9 Loki and they stepped up to serve. They went to work wherever and whenever needed. We are thankful for their service.”
Earlier this year, the police department applied for a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of a police canine. In April, the department was notified that it was being selected to receive $15,000, which covered the full purchase of and training for K9 Storm.
“As the police department continues to serve New Bern, it’s important that we remain properly equipped to handle emergencies and to respond to lifesaving situations,” said Chief Gallagher. “We’re excited to welcome Storm to the K9 team and to the department. And we’re thankful Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recognized the need within our department. Our canines are vital to our success and are an essential resource in helping us achieve the mission and goals of our department.” K9 Storm’s first day of work was Monday, July 18, 2022.
ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $67.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.
By David Daniels, Captain, New Bern Police Department, Operations Division