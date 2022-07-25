Local Author and Transplant Recipient Uses Awards to Host Fashion Show

Local author and bilateral lung transplant recipient Nicole Kohr will host the “My Pants” Fashion show featuring local children at The Next Chapter Books & Art on Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. (rain date July 31).
Kohr moved to North Carolina from New Jersey with her husband, mother, and puppies in January 2021. She’s already won two awards for her second children’s book and shows no signs of slowing down. “My Pants,” the heartwarming and funny story about a neurodivergent girl, was awarded first prize in the Winning Writer’s North Street Book Award. Just a few days later, the same book was awarded the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrator’s Book Launch Grant. The book is just one example of how Kohr uses her writing to advocate for fellow patients.
“As a parent and a self-diagnosed person on the spectrum, I’ve read a lot of picture books about kids with autism and related conditions,” said Jendi Reiter, Vice President of Winning Writers. “None were as satisfying or full of love as Nicole Kohr’s ‘My Pants.’”
Kohr received a bilateral lung transplant on June 14, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital after a 26-year battle with cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. Her wedding day, which preceded her transplant by a mere thirteen days, was a celebration of life and love. Nicole’s oxygen tank, lovingly named O2D2, and her mother never left her side.
These back-to-back events inspired Nicole to begin a journey of transparency and to convert her LLC into a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Colie Creations Inc, based right here in New Bern, is advocating for patients through storytelling. Current platforms include children’s books, musicals, and blogs.
“I’m so thankful for this second chance at life,” Nicole said. “The world is reopening with a drive and a passion after this three-year-long glimpse into the life of a chronic illness patient. This unique understanding begs for inclusive stories.”
Colie Creations Inc is partnering with The Next Chapter Books & Art to host an in-person fashion show for children in downtown New Bern. The show is inspired by “My Pants” and is set to premiere on July 30th at 10 a.m.
To view last year’s online fashion show, visit ColieCreations.org. “My Pants” is available at The Next Chapter Books & Art.
By Nicole Kohr