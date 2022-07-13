Letter from the Editor: Thank You, New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sherrif’s Office and All Responders

As I finish uploading the video from today’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen meeting, I reflect on the day’s events.
For me, it was a regular workday until I heard the news of a shooting near the courthouse in downtown New Bern. My first thoughts, I prayed nobody was hurt. Then I turned the scanner on and listened to the voices of law enforcement and first responders. They sounded calm and focused on the mission to find the shooter. I couldn’t help but be concerned for their safety. I didn’t know the specifics at the time. No amout of training can truly prepare someone for this, but I’m grateful that our community’s police officers quickly secured the scene and captured the subject.
Rumor had it, and unfortunately it turned out to be true, that two people were rushed to the hospital, Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, and his brother, Jordan Andre McDaniels, who sadly didn’t make it. My condolences go out to the McDaniels family and friends.
I was heartsick for law enforcement officers, the victims, witnesses, and our community at large.
As I get ready to call it a night, I just want to say thank you to law enforcement, first responders, hospital staff, and everyone involved in responding to the active shooter.
Good night,
Wendy Card
Read the press release here.