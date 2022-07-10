Help Us Help Others – Yard Sale

Reviving Lives Ministry (RLM) is holding a yard sale on July 16 at 810 Broad Street in an area where lower income families can take advantage of the very fair prices.
We will take anything you no longer want. Call if you need pickup!
RLM’s mission is to carry a faith-based solution for addition to people willing to make key changes to live a life free from substance use, who need a stable home, wellness skills, and connection to community.
Please bring gently used items and clothes to the carport at 4108 Norman Road by July 13.
Drug and alcohol addiction has touched everyone. It has taken family members from us. It has driven up our cost of living just by the amount we now spend on protecting our homes.
I have recently joined the board of Reviving Lives Ministry (a revamp of Phoenix House). The group now has a 92% recovery rate–way above the national average of about 68%.
There are many grants available for designated use. We must find ways to raise money to be used as an emergency fund for everyday needs. Any contribution you can make would be greatly appreciated. The yard sale will be held on July 16 at 810 Broad Street in an area where lower income families can take advantage of the very fair prices.
By Janet Lamb, Broker, Centruy 21 Zaytoun-Raines