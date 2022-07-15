Havelock App — New Community Resource

On June 2, 2022, the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by the City of Havelock and Craven 100 Alliance, launched The Havelock App, a new community resource for the Havelock area.
The Havelock App includes a map, directory, events, resource, and news/blog buttons. The map button displays all of our local businesses and organizations by location and category while the directory button specifically highlights our Havelock Chamber members. Those using the app can contact all businesses directly from the app via the phone number or website buttons.
The events and news/blog buttons aim to provide a central place for community information. Our team is hopeful that this will connect our community and keep everyone up to date on the many events that are taking place throughout Havelock weekly.
For our transient community, the resources button will help incoming residents connect quickly by finding everything they need in one place.
If you would like to contribute a story or event to the app, email the director or marketing department.
The Havelock Chamber of Commerce is a qualified 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening and promoting businesses in the Havelock region to facilitate a robust economic and community environment. The Vision of the Chamber is to be Havelock’s voice for business and community success. Contact us at facebook.com/havelock.chamber or call 252-447-1101.
By Caitlin Gibson, Marketing Manager, Havelock Chamber of Commerce