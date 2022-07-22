Debates for Candidates Running for New Bern Alderman of Ward 1 and 2

We hosted debates for candidates running for Alderman of Ward 1 and 2 in April 2022.
We also hosted debates for candidates running for Mayor, Alderman pf Ward 1, 2, and 6.
In case you missed the debates on New Bern Now’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, the videos are provided below:
Kathy Adolph moderated the debate.
Incumbent Sabrina Bengel received 41 more votes than Rick Prill during the New Bern election for Alderman of Ward 1. Prill requested a runoff.
Although Bernard White isn’t in the runoff, we appreciate his participation.
Jennell Reddick received 28 more votes than Hazel Royal during the New Bern election for Alderman of Ward 1. Royal requested a runoff.
Although Incumbent Jameesha Harris isn’t in the runoff, we appreciate her participation.
Hazel Royal lost Internet connection during the debate so she went to a different location with a stronger connection.
Early voting is now through 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Craven County Administrative Building located at 406 Craven Street. The Runoff election date is July 26.
All candidates received the same questions and were given time to respond to each question. Random questions were used by residents.
We hosted the debates as a free community service and none of the candidates were advertisers at the time.
Questions or comments? Send us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor