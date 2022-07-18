Daytrippin’ Lineup — Coastal Adventures, Crab Cake Cook-off, Pirates and More!

Maritime Matinee: “Wild Caught”
July 21, 1 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium at 1 p.m. July 21 for a free showing of “Wild Caught: The Life and Struggles of an American Fishing Town,” which chronicles commercial fishermen in the nearby town of Sneads Ferry and their struggles in the industry. Films selected in the Maritime Matinee series engage visitors on topics of maritime history, culture and the natural environment of coastal North Carolina. Free, no registration required.
15th Annual Crab Cake Cook-off
July 22, 6 p.m.
Taste delicious crab cakes made by four volunteer guest chefs, and vote on your favorite at this museum fundraiser at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The event also has a slaw taste-off. Space is limited at this ticketed event. For information or tickets, call (252) 728-1638 or visit maritimefriends.org.
Exploring Coastal Habitats
July 26, 9 a.m.–noon
Discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. A guided hike will take you through the different habitats found on Town Marsh and Bird Shoal. The terrain will be sandy, muddy, and wet. $20. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Pirates!
July 28–29, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will work with their fearless captain to learn how pirates like Blackbeard lived. The pirate crew will set the rules of the ship and go on a pirate worthy hunt through the museum to locate hidden treasure. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, NC Maritime Museums