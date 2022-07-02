Date Change for Craven Community College Board of Trustees Meeting

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 143-318.12 and Craven Community College Board of Trustees Bylaws and Policies, notice is hereby given for the Board of Trustees meeting schedule.
The Board of Trustees of Craven Community College will meet eight times during fiscal year 2022-2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ward Board Room of the Brock Administration Building on the New Bern Campus, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are scheduled as follows:
- August 16, 2022
- September 20, 2022
- *October 18, 2022
- December 13, 2022
- February 21, 2023
- *March 21, 2023
- April 18, 2023
- **June 7, 2023 – Annual Board Retreat & Meeting
* (5 p.m. dinner – Naumann Community Room; 6 p.m. meeting in Ward Board Room)
** (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. retreat; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. meeting; location to be determined)
Changes, if any, will be posted to the college website at cravencc.edu.
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications