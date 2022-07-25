Craven County Sports and Events Committee Hosts Inaugural Trail to Tryon

On November 12, 2022, the Craven County Sports and Events Committee will host the first-ever Trail to Tryon event weekend. This three-day experience will include a half marathon, 10K, and 5K race, each of which offers both in-person and virtual options for participation. After crossing the starting line at the gates of Tryon Palace, runners can enjoy the scenic route through New Bern’s charming downtown district, iconic waterfront parks, and beautiful residential neighborhoods.
Together with the races, Trail to Tryon will handcraft an experience that offers fun-filled events for all ages, including a waterfront celebration at the finish line. This November is the prime opportunity for race participants and guests to experience the town of New Bern while enjoying a holiday weekend to remember.
“We are pleased to have this event coming together. The Sports and Events committee has provided invaluable insights throughout the planning process. We hope that Trail to Tryon will be a new experience for visitors and community members to enjoy for years to come.” – Dan Roberts, Craven County Tourism Development Authority, Board Chair
Last year, the Craven County Tourism Development Authority engaged a group of various members of the community to form the Sports and Events Committee. This working committee was tasked with identifying opportunities for sports-leisure events in Craven County. Not only will this effort create events to connect the local community, but it also plans to increase visitation and overnight stays in the county. After reviewing the calendar to identify the slower season for tourism, the committee decided on Veteran’s Day weekend as the ideal time for local merchants, hotels, and restaurants, as well as visitors potentially planning a long weekend getaway.
The weekend will be full of events for locals and visitors alike, while also honoring the importance and significance of Veteran’s Day. A portion of race proceeds will go to the local American Legion Post 539, which provides life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, and their families year-round.
The local community is invited to participate by running the incredible routes, volunteering at the event, or coming to support the participants and enjoy the celebration. For more information, go to visitnewbern.com for the calendar of events, sign up at Trail to Tryon, or call 252-637-9400.
By Melissa Riggle, Executive Director