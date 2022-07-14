Colorfest Community Event — Be A Part of History by Helping Paint Final Mural

Colorfest Incorporated will hold its annual Colorfest event with the kids on July 23, 2022 at the corner of 928 Queen Street and Roundtree Street. Kids will have a full day of mural painting, chalk art, games, activities, food, music, and supplies for the kids! There will be demonstrations from our New Bern Police Department’s K9 unit, and a special visit from our New Bern Fire Department as well!
All proceeds raised go towards paints, supplies, art scholarships and to the community Colorfest Inc. serve. If you would like to volunteer, please email us. Those who wish to become a sponsor should call 404-725-3053 or send an email by July 20th.
Since 2011 founder, Derrick Bryant has come back to his hometown and helped beautify the area by painting murals downtown on Queen Street from 2011 to present day. He’s developed an event/program for our youth to tackle this problem and have fun at the same time. Colorfest is an event for youth of all ages to come out and take part in helping to beautify the city of New Bern, North Carolina. Colorfest projects are in future planning to reach the communities in Eastern North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia, areas.
EVENT INFORMATION:
Colorfest in New Bern
July 23, 2022
Time: 12:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
928 Queen Street
New Bern, NC 28560
COST:
Free for the ﬁrst 50 kids. $5 per kid after July 21st*
By Derrick Bryant, President/CEO