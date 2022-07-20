Coastal Cycle Share Coming to New Bern

We are Stephen and Maureen Clayton, proud owners and operators of Coastal Cycle Share. Our vision is to provide residents and tourists access to bicycles to connect them to downtown, Five Points, and points beyond! We will have docking stations at 3 downtown location. Anticipated launch date is mid/late August. Come explore with us!
Coastal Cycle Share locations include:
- Freshwater Beer Company (904 Pollock Street)
- The Galley Store (300 E Front Street)
- Beary the Hatchet (504 S Front Street)
All bikes will come with the following features:
- 7-gear Shimano gearing with V-brakes
- Rear basket
- Safety lights
- Phone holder
All bikes can be rented through the Movatic app that allows patrons to sign the waiver electronically and pay with a credit card. Advertising opportunities are available for local businesses on each bike. If other communities in Eastern North Carolina are interested in having a bike share system in their community, we are happy to discuss coming into your community.
Contact us for more information or to discuss advertising options. Rendering of the bike is included below:
Contact the Claytons at 252-631-6213 or send an email. Coastal Cycle Share can be found on Facebook.
By Stephen & Maureen Clayton