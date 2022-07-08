Citizen Comment Period, ARP Funding, CDBG Action Plan Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda — July 12, 2022

The Tuesday, July 12th meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Approving a Proclamation Honoring Dr. Dorothy Henderson-Bell.
During her tenure with the NC Emergency Management Division, Dr. Dorothy Henderson-Bell has been instrumental in assisting the City of New Bern with its FEMA claims. This proclamation will recognize her efforts and the assistance she has provided.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Duffyfield Resident Leaders’ Neighborhood Soul Food Festival.
(Ward 1) The Duffyfield Residents Leaders have requested to close the 800 block of Cedar Street from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 6, 2022 for a Neighborhood Soul Food Festival. A rain date of August 13, 2022 was requested. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is enclosed.
6. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the June 14, 2022 closed session and June 28, 2022 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
7. Presentation on CivicReady New Bern Alerts.
The City is transitioning from the CodeRed system to a new, interactive, mass notification and emergency messaging platform called New Bern Alerts. The system delivers information and emergency messaging via text, email, telephone, and mobile app. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, will share a PowerPoint presentation to review the new system and how citizens can sign up for the alerts.
8. Presentation on 2022 National Night Out.
National Night Out is observed annually on the first Tuesday in August. Its purpose is to enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement. In 2012, the New Bern Police Department began caravanning through communities to participate in satellite National Night Out activities. This year, the event will return to Union Point Park for a citywide observation on August 02, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A few communities are choosing to still gather in their own neighborhoods, and the Police Department will make effort to have a community policing officer visit those neighborhoods as well as assisted living facilities. Chief Gallagher will introduce personnel from the department to provide more details.
9. Conduct a Public Hearing on the 2022 CDBG Annual Action Plan.
Each year, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) requires Entitlement Cities to submit Annual Action Plans as an application for funding. The plan summarizes the actions, activities and specific resources that will be used to address needs and goals in the Strategic Plan. For the 2022 program year, the City’s funding allocation is $269,786. It is proposed $53,957 of that be used for planning and administration, $130,000 for the completion of the bus shelter project with one at the VOLT Center and one at 520 Roundtree Street, and the balance of $85,829 towards housing rehabilitation. To comply with CDBG regulations, a public hearing is required to receive comment on the plan. Any comments received will be summarized and incorporated into the plan for HUD’s review and approval. A resolution to adopt the plan will be presented at the August 09, 2022 Board meeting. The only action needed at this meeting is conduction of the public hearing. A memo from D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Coordinator, is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The proposed Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) will establish protocols whereby the New Bern Police Department and MCAS Cherry Point will assist one another on an as-needed basis to provide non-reimbursable law enforcement support. The MOU does not create any additional jurisdiction or modify existing jurisdictions for either party. In part, the MOU will allow the Police Department to use MCAS’s training ranges. The term of the agreement is 10 years. A memo from Marvin Williams, Assistant City Manager, is provided.
11. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 604 B Street.
(Ward 1) After receiving an offer of $2,000 from Charles Diggs and Cecilia DiCarlo for the purchase of 604 B Street, the bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a 0.19-acre vacant parcel that was acquired by the City in 2002 and has a tax value of $3,900. The bidders have spoken with staff in Development Services about their plans for the property and have expressed a desire to pursue the process.
While the property is owned solely by the City, proceeds will be split with the County to satisfy a provision in the conveyance for outstanding, unpaid property taxes due to Craven County. If the sale is approved, the County will receive $881.25, and the City will receive $1,118.75, which includes the advertising cost. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached along with pictures of the property
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 2101 Woodland Avenue.
(Ward 2) After receiving a bid of $10,500 from Kenny Muse for the purchase of 2101 Woodland Avenue, the bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The vacant 0.25-acre parcel has a tax value of $20,000 and was acquired from the NC State Highway Commission (now NCDOT) in 1960. The triangular-shaped parcel was created by the relocation of Highway 17. The bidder has spoken with staff in Development Services about his plans for the property and has expressed a desire to pursue the process. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached along with pictures of the property.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of NC Department of Confirming a Speed Limit of 55 MPH on SR 1005 Between SR 1242 (Parker Road) and NC Hwy. 55.
(Ward 5) State Route (“SR”) 1005 between SR 1242 (Parker Road) and NC Hwy. 55 is a major street that is owned and maintained by the NC Department of Transportation (“NCDOT”). After completing an engineering and traffic investigation, NCDOT is confirming a designated speed limit of 55 mph. The proposed resolution signifies the City’s support of this. Once DOT has confirmed the set speed limit, an ordinance amendment will be presented to the Board to modify the City’s schedule of maximum speed limits to add this designation. A memo from Al Cablay, Director of Public Works, is attached along with a map of the area.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of NC Department of Transportation Reducing the Speed Limit on NC 43 Between SR 1483 Briarwood Lane) and the 0.101 Mile Mark North of SR 1481 (Gracie Farms Road).
(Ward 5) NC 43 between SR 11483 (Briarwood Lane) and 0.101 mile north of SR 1481 (Gracie Farms Road) is a major street that is owned and maintained by the NC Department of Transportation (“NCDOT”). After completing an engineering and traffic investigation, NCDOT is recommending the speed limit be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph. The proposed resolution signifies the City’s concurrence. Once DOT has officially reduced and posted the speed, an ordinance amendment will be presented at a future meeting to modify the City’s schedule of maximum speed limits to reflect this change. A memo from Mr. Cablay is attached along with a map of the area.
15. Consider Adopting an Ordinance for the Demolition of 1503 Oak Drive.
(Ward 1) Staff is seeking to demolish the structure located at 1503 Oak Drive. The home is in a dilapidated state, and letters were mailed to the owners in February, March, and April of 2020 regarding its unfit condition for human habitation. An order was issued to demolish the structure by July 19, 2020. To date, no permits have been applied for, and the structure remains noncompliant and unsafe. All utilities have been removed, and the estimate for the City to demolish the structure is $6,800. A memo from Matt Schelly, Interim Director of Development Services, is attached along with photos of the subject property and a list of chronological events.
16. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
This budget amendment will recognize a Brownfields grant in the amount of $500,000, which requires no match. The funds will be used to inventory, prioritize, and conduct environmental site assessments. The funds will also be used to develop two cleanup plans and three area-wide plans in the Greater Five Points area. Additional information is provided in a memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance.
17. Discussion of ARP Projects.
At its June 28, 2022 meeting, the Board voted to divide the $6,704,351 in ARP funds among the six wards. Of that funding, $2 million has been allocated for stormwater projects, $350,000 will be shared among Wards 1 , 2 and 5 for the Redevelopment Commission’s McCotter House project, and $400,000 has been reserved for the Norfolk Southern culvert until further discussion is held between Wards 4 and 5. An updated list of allocations by ward is provided. Please refer to the memo from Mrs. Ostrom.
18. Appointment(s).
a) John Blackwelder has resigned from the Historic Preservation Commission. An appointment is needed to serve out the remainder of his term, which expires on June 30, 2024.
b) Steve Strickland and Julius Parham’s terms on the Redevelopment Commission will expire on August 14, 2022. Both are eligible for reappointment. The Board is asked to either consider the reappointments or make new appointments. The appointees will serve a five-year term to expire on August 14, 2027.
19. Attorney’ s Report.
20. City Manager’ s Report.
21. New Business.
22. Closed Session.
23. Adjourn.
