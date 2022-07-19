Carolina Nature Coalition Presents North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail

The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is a simple footpath stretching almost 1200 miles across North Carolina, from Clingmans Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains to Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks, a showcase of the diversity of North Carolina’s natural beauty!
Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager, environmental lawyer, non-profit volunteer, and academic, worked with Friends of the MST to scout and write portions of the trail guide series. On staff since 2016, Jim brings his vast experience to this program, sharing the history, current status, and importance of the trail which routes through ENC and Craven County.
The Carolina Nature Coalition invites everyone to meet Jim who will share the history and beauty of the Trail and how you can get involved.
The presentation is on Tuesday, July 26th, 6:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Building 308 Meadow Street, New Bern, or join us on ZOOM.
Light refreshments will be available.
For more information go to CarolinaNatureCoalition.org or call 252-626-5100.
By Michael Schachter