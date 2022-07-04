Carol Dempsey Selected as Interim Director for Craven County Board of Elections

Craven County’s Board of Elections (CC BOE) Director Meloni Wray resigned on May 27, 2022. Her last day of employment was June 21.
Residents asked us who would be in charge during the Runoff Election for New Bern Mayor and Aldermen for Ward 1 and 2 since early voting starts on July 7. They also wanted to know where the job position was posted since there was no information on the CC BOE’s webpage.
On June 1, we asked NC Board of Elections Public Information Director, Patrick Gannon if anyone had been selected as an Interim Director? And where the job position was listed. Gannon replied, “We have added the job posting to our website and we are posting to our social media as well. State Board staff will assist the Craven County Board of Elections as necessary to help ensure that the runoff goes smoothly as we do with other counties when similar circumstances arise.”
He added, “See here for posting on our website: Careers in Elections | NCSBE. You would want to reach out to the county about whether the position is posted on its website.”
We followed up with an email to Craven County Manager Jack Veit on June 22. He asked Human Resource Director Amber Parker to respond. She replied, “Carol Dempsey was moved into a part-time Interim Director of Elections role as of June 8, 2022 by the Craven County Board of Elections to train with Ms. Wray and to direct the office while the recruitment, selection, and onboarding process for a new full-time director is completed. Ms. Dempsey was formerly a Chief Election Judge/One Stop Election Worker with Craven County since 2015.”
Parker added, “The Craven County Board of Elections is currently recruiting for the full-time Director of Elections position and that position vacancy is posted on the Craven County website under Employment. Here is a quick link to the vacancy posting.”
She wrote, “I will certainly offer to assist the Board of Elections with developing and issuing a press release to announce the new full-time Director of Elections if they would like me to do so. I would anticipate they will issue a release.”
She continued, “The position of Director of Elections is significantly different than regular county positions in that it is subject to NCGS 163-35. The Craven County Board of Elections will recruit and interview for a new director and they will make a recommendation to the Executive Director of the State Board of Elections and Executive Director of the State Board of Elections will issue the letter of appointment. Here is a link to more information about that process.”
And lastly, Parker noted, “Once the appointment is made, the county Board of Elections will recommend a salary and it will need to be approved by the Craven County Board of Commissioners. Craven County Human Resources will work closely with the Craven County Board of Elections to assist them, as needed, but overall the Craven County Board of Elections, or their designee, directs their process and manages their website content.”
Since then, the CC BOE webpage has been updated to reflect Carol Dempsey as the Interim Director. There’s a “NOTICE of Poll workers needed Election Day, July 26, 2022” which is highlighted in bold red letters, but there is no mention of where to apply for the Director’s position.
We hope this answers your questions.
By Wendy Card, Editor