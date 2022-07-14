Call for Artists – Mum’s the Word Exhibition

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is seeking submissions of Artwork featuring chrysanthemums for the 2022 Mum’s the Word Exhibition. The artwork will be featured in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of October, with one work to be selected for the 2023 Mumfest logo. Artists are asked to register to participate at cravenarts.org and drop completed entries off at Bank of the Arts on September 30th and October 1st.
New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of people to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the festival, Craven Arts Council will host Mum’s the Word, an art exhibition and contest to select artwork for the next year’s Mumfest. The winner will receive $200 and their piece will be featured on tee shirts, bags, banners, and other promotional items for the 2023 celebration. This year there will also be a youth category for anyone under the age of 18.
Artwork does not have to be only chrysanthemums, but must feature chrysanthemums in some way. Artists are asked to register their pieces online at cravenarts.org and drop off the work to Bank of the Arts September 30th and October 1st. Entries cannot exceed 36” in any direction and may not feature any text or numbers. For more information go to cravenarts.org.
The Bank of the Arts is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Development Director