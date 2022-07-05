Boomerang Presents Live Music Experiences

July 5, 2022

Boomerang Band

Catch the BOOMERANG live music experience… “Where good music keeps coming back.”

July 7 at Harbour Pointe Grill at Fairfield Harbour

July 8 at Tonic Parlor on Middle Street in Downtown New Bern

This spirited trio specializes in performing the iconic hits of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Their unique repertoire has North Carolina’s audiences of all ages following BOOMERANG to many venues.

Join these new kids on the block with their high-energy style that will bring you back to school days, early record collections, and special memories of years gone by.

Stay forever young with the musical sounds of BOOMERANG.

Learn more at boomeranglivemusic.com.

By Jeri Ferber

