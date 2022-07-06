Boat America — Learn Knowledge Required to Operate a Boat

Enroll today for a one-day basic boating safety class taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors on Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Fairfield Harbor Community Center located at 585 Broad Creek Road in New Bern.
Cost: $20 and $10 for additional person sharing the textbook. Includes textbook, certificate of completion, wallet card.
Persons born in 1988 or later must complete an approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater.
You’ll learn the required knowledge to operate a boat. Many insurance companies offer discounts on boat insurance for completing this course!
Topics include:
– Before getting underway
– Navigating the waterways
– Operating your vessel safely
– Legal requirements of boating
– Handling boating emergencies
For more information and to register for this class contact Hank Steinfeld via email or call 252-745-0300.
By Thomas L. Williams, Flotilla Staff Officer – Public Affairs, New Bern Coast Guard Auxiliary