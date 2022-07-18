Bank of the Arts Presents National Juried Exhibition

Craven Arts Council is proud to present their biennial exhibition, The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery this July and August. This exhibit is Craven Arts Council’s signature exhibition featuring over 100 artworks out of 440 entries. The exhibition will feature work by artists across the country as far as California and as close as right here in New Bern. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the August ArtWalk from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12.
During the August ArtWalk, the Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host a reception from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. for the 2022 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition. During this reception, poets from the Ekphrastic Poetry Competition will be able to read their poem(s) surrounded by the work that inspired their poem(s). The Ekphrastic Poetry Competition showcases the link between different forms of art, namely the visual and the literary. Awards given by our Judge will be announced at 6:00 p.m. during the reception. To learn more about the Ekphrastic poetry competition and The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition, please visit cravenarts.org.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director