Artist Joyce Stratton Work Featured in “Ireland – Stone and Weather” Exhibit

Craven Arts Council is proud to present the work of Joyce Stratton in the Director’s Gallery for the month of August. Joyce Stratton is a local artist known for her abstract paintings. Opening reception will be held during the August ArtWalk on Friday, August 12 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Local artist Joyce Stratton has been a professional artist for twenty-five years, traveling to exhibit at shows up and down the East Coast. Over the years she has received many awards and has work in many private collections. Her artwork is abstract mixed media on panel, consisting of acrylic paint, ink, charcoal, oil pastel and collage elements.
This exhibition, entitled Ireland – Stone and Weather will feature similar work inspired by the gray stormy landscape of the coast of Ireland in a restored pre-famine village called Cill Rialaig, where Stratton participated in multiple artist residencies.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00:00 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director