Alderman Uses Inflammatory Rhetoric in Attempt to Silence Local Journalist

I think it’s important that the public be made aware that since I began reporting on local government last year, Alderman of Ward 1 Sabrina Bengel has made personal grievances against me that has incited subsequent intimidation, threatening mine and my family’s well-being. This behavior is unacceptable by an elected official responsible for serving the citizens of New Bern.
She uses innuendo like “having to clear up misinformation” and other statements during Board of Aldermen meetings (while on the Citizens’ clock) as well as on her weekly talk show. Since Bengel used the words “witch hunt”, someone told me to “stop the witch hunt”.
Her provocations are inciting people to harass me via hate mail, calls, in-person verbal attacks, AND, following me to my home. These types of incidents are increasing in frequency.
Using inflammatory rhetoric to target a journalist in retaliation for coverage that the alderman perceives as unfavorable to her reputation is conduct unbecoming of an elected official.
Covering local government is not fun. It takes a lot of time and research — and I do not take it lightly. Most of all I do NOT enjoy writing about people who I’ve known for years, but someone must do it.
As we celebrate Independence Day weekend remember…
“The censorial power is in the people over the Government, and not in the Government over the people.” – James Madison
Wendy Card, Editor