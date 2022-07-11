Alderman Odham Publicity Stunt Leads to Potential Violation of § 160A-169 — Now What?

If politicians ran clean campaigns, we wouldn’t be where we are today.
The campaign for Odham for Mayor has been boasting about having the backing of “the vast majority of all New Bern Police Department personnel” on their social media, in press releases, and they even had a local television station repeating it without vetting the information to be accurate.
How do they know they have the vast majority? Did they take a poll? Did they ask every single police officer who they’re voting for? If that’s the case, does that sound normal? I’ve never had an association ask me who I’m voting for, have you?
It all started when Alderman Odham sent me the press release on July 3, 2022. Read how the events unfolded in this article published on Saturday, July 10.
If he didn’t send the information to me there would be nothing to report.
Is Alderman Odham in violation of the law or are the personnel who posed with him for his publicity campaign at their workplace — or both?
Although Odham is an elected official he is an employee as he receives a salary, so the law also applies to him.
According to § 160A-169. City employee political activity “… (c) No employee while on duty or in the workplace may: (1) Use his or her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election or nomination for political office; or (2) Coerce, solicit, or compel contributions for political or partisan purposes by another employee…Definition: “Workplace” means any place where an employee engages in his or her job duties.”
What happens next?
We’re still waiting to hear back since we emailed Alderman Odham on Friday morning. The police officers were there for you, why are you there for them when they need answers?
What are your thoughts? Send us an email.
Wendy Card