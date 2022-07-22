A Visit to the New Bern-Craven County Public Library

Had my first visit and received my first North Carolina library card at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library a few weeks ago – only took four years after I moved here! While there I was given a tour of the library’s summer theme “Oceans of Possibilities.”
New Bern has a very active library and there is always something going on. Events and “Community Connections” for kids and adults can be found on their website or on their Facebook page. Call 252-638-7800 for information on a specific program. All programs are held in the Hayden H. Jones Auditorium unless otherwise specified.
A true gem is the Kellenberger Room which houses the local history and genealogy collection, oral histories, microfilm, photographs, and more.
Did you know the library has a tech tutor that can help or answer questions about computers, software, or other tech devices? You can sign up for a one-on-one tutoring session with a staff member and get your questions answered.
Enjoy the photos and see you at the library!
By Cyndi Papia