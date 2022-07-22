A Visit to the New Bern-Craven County Public Library

July 22, 2022

New Bern-Craven County Public Library sign

Had my first visit and received my first North Carolina library card at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library  a few weeks ago – only took four years after I moved here! While there I was given a tour of the library’s summer theme “Oceans of Possibilities.”

New Bern has a very active library and there is always something going on. Events and “Community Connections” for kids and adults can be found on their website or on their Facebook page. Call 252-638-7800 for information on a specific program. All programs are held in the Hayden H. Jones Auditorium unless otherwise specified.

A true gem is the Kellenberger Room which houses the local history and genealogy collection, oral histories, microfilm, photographs, and more.

Did you know the library has a tech tutor that can help or answer questions about computers, software, or other tech devices? You can sign up for a one-on-one tutoring session with a staff member and get your questions answered.

Enjoy the photos and see you at the library!

By Cyndi Papia

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design