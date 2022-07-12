248th Anniversary Observance of the New Bern Resolves

At 9:45 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony commemorating the 248th Anniversary of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress, which was held in the Craven County Court House, New Bern, North Carolina, August 25-27, 1774.
The commemoration will begin with a 15-minute procession from the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot (crossing Broad Street) to the outdoor Colonial Chapel of Christ Episcopal Church. This procession will be led by the Fife & Drum Corps of the North Carolina History Center at Tryon Palace and include members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Johns Masonic Lodge #3, Scouts BSA, as well as numerous local schools and other patriotic and civic organizations.
Following the procession, a one-hour ceremony will be held at the Colonial Chapel and will include a keynote address by Ms. Sarah Koontz, NC State Archivist, NC Office of Archives and History. The ceremony will conclude with a rendering of honors for the 71 Delegates and Resolves of the 1st North Carolina Provincial Congress.
In the event of inclement weather, the procession will be canceled, and the ceremony will be moved inside the Harrison Center, which is located across the street at 311 Middle Street, New Bern.
There will be a reception with light refreshments immediately following the ceremony at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, New Bern.
The Media is invited to attend, and cover see this colorful and dignified historical commemoration. We are also available to provide interviews to discuss this event.
The Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution are national patriotic, historical, and educational societies whose members are direct descendants of the patriots who earned our independence. For additional information or directions contact Mr. Rob Webster/New Bern Chapter Vice President (preferred) via email or 252-671-6022.
Yours in Patriotism,
Robert Webster, MSgt USMC (Ret.)
Vice President, New Bern Chapter
NC Sons of the American Revolution