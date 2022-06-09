Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 9 – 12, 2022

Around Town
Do you need to talk to someone about Hwy 70 improvements? Visit NCDOT at 1188 Market St., call 1-855-925-2801 Code 7872, or check out NCDOT.gov/JamesCity.
Things to Do
9th: Life on the Lesser Stairs, 3:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
9th: Summer Concert: BlackWater Band, 6:00 p.m. at Havelock City Park.
10th – 12th: Sankofa, an African American Musical Showcase at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-633-0567.
10th: Art Walk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Downtown New Bern.
10th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring Joe Brown & The Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks and Recreation 252-639-2901.
10th: North Carolina Symphony Movie Music Classics, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front St. Call 252-637-1551.
11th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
11th: Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office Expo & Adoptions, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd.
11th: Flag Day Salute to the American Flag and Its History, 11:00 a.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Elks Lodge #764 at 252-638-8116.
12th: Pride Party, 6:00 p.m. – Midnight, 1917 Trent Blvd. Call Peace Counseling Center at 252-631-5337.
12th: 3rd Annual Historical Society Golf Tournament, 11:00 a.m. at Carolina Colours Golf Club, 3300 Waterscape Way. Call New Bern Historical Society 252-638-8558.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Tommy Duzan Sr. at Vine Cafe, 3329 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Friday:
– Bridge Atlantic at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
Saturday:
– The Wayfarers at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S. Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
“Made in New Bern: Collection Highlights from Craven and Surrounding Counties” is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St.
“Coastal Photo Club Exhibit” is at New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnston St.
“Juneteenth Exhibit” is at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call Call 252-638-2577.
“Nature’s Palette Exhibit” is at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street., and on display through August 28.
Fun and Games
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG13) .
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
** Support Our Efforts **
– Make a one-time contribution or pay a monthly subscription.
Thank you to everyone who has supported our efforts as our work wouldn’t be possible without readers, viewers, and listeners like you.
Reach Out
Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?
If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.
It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.
–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.