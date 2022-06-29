Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 30 – July 4, 2022

Around Town
Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and
Are you looking for funding for your community project? The deadline to submit for a NC Humanities Community Engagement Grant is September 15! These grants provide up to $3,500 to support the implementation of public humanities projects.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Hoff n Finch at Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday:
– SnapBack at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday:
– The Bears at Saltwater Grill at River Bend, 1 Marina Rd.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artwork and crystals at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, 217 Middle St.
“Made in New Bern: Collection Highlights from Craven and Surrounding Counties” is at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through August 28.
Things to Do
30th: Zumba in the Park, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at City Park, Havelock. Call 252-671-2678.
2nd: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.
2nd: Walk with A Doc – Preventing Skin Cancer, 9:00 a.m. at Creekside Park, 1821 Old Airport Rd.
2nd: Bingo! Night, 6:00 p.m. at Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds, 3700 US-70 East.
4th: The Glorious Fourth, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
4th: Freedom Festival, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at City Park, Havelock. Call Havelock Parks and Recreation 252-444-6429.
4th: Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park. Call New Bern Parks and Recreation 252-639-2901.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Ln. and George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), The Black Phone (R), Lightyear (PG), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), Elvis (PG13), and Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) .
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Wendy Card, Editor