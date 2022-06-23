Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 23 – 26, 2022

Around Town
Jack “Cheddar” Durham, member of the Trent Woods Garden Club, presented 20 exotic pepper plants to Town Clerk Holly Willis for First Responders.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– Adam Hill Band at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S Front St.
– BokaNinas Pacific Island Fusion at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St.
Friday:
– Southern Hell Cats at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.
Saturday:
– Joe Baes Project at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts & Entertainment
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artwork and crystals at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, 217 Middle St.
“Made in New Bern: Collection Highlights from Craven and Surrounding Counties” is at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
“Coastal Photo Club Exhibit” is at New Bern-Craven County Public Library, 400 Johnson St.
“Juneteenth Exhibit” is at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call Call 252-638-2577.
“Nature’s Palette Exhibit” is at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
“Bees and Blooms” Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through August 28.
Things to Do
23rd: North Carolina Symphony – Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, 7:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, South Lawn, 610 Pollock St.
24th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert: Trial By Fire – Journey Tribute Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Call New Bern Parks and Recreation 252-639-2901.
25th: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.
25th: Book/Tech Mobile, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St. Call New Bern-Craven County Public Library 252-638-7804.
25th: Poker Run benefiting Colonial Capital Humane Society, 12:00 p.m. at the Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.
25th: Autumpan: Rhythm of Life, 4:00 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. Call Tryon Palace 252-639-3500.
25th: At the Gallery: American Composer Finale by Ken Kennedy, 7:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.
25th: Walk-in Bathtub Improv, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St. Call 252-633-0567.
26th: Behind the Scenes: Museum Technology, 2:00 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-639-3524.
Activities, Fun, and Games
Visit the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven St.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Rollerland, 3502 Neuse Blvd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Cool off at the New Bern’s Aquatics Center at 1155 Laura Ln. and George Street Spray Park located behind the police station.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For details, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Black Phone (R), Elvis (PG13), Lightyear (PG), Jurassic World Dominion (PG13), Top Gun: Maverick (PG13), and Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) .
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern, Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
