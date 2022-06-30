USCG Offers Navigating Local Waters Boating Class

Saturday July 9th your New Bern area USCG Auxiliary will present its Navigating Local Waters class at the Garber UMC, 4202 Country Club Rd., Trent Woods, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In this seminar, you will receive detailed information about the Neuse River and adjoining waters. You will also, learn the locations and features of many popular anchorages, marinas, and boatyards located along the Neuse and Pamlico River basins, the ICW, Morehead City, Beaufort, and Cape Lookout.
This presentation will incorporate electronic charting, but it would be helpful for you to bring with you, NOAA charts 11552 and 11548, or their equivalents to follow along. The fee for this class is a nominal $5 (additional household members are FREE); includes an information-packed CD for you to keep and take home for your future reference. The course is taught by Certified USCG Auxiliary instructors.
For more information and to register for this class (required), contact Hank Steinfeld via email or call 252-745-0300. For information on USCG Auxiliary boating classes in Eastern visit cgaux.orgboatinged/class_finder.
By United States Coast Guard Auxiliary