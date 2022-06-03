Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
The City of New Bern is offering the house for free to a new owner, provided that the house is moved. All expenses involved with the moving of the house are the responsibility of the new owner. See below requirements before submitting your proposal. Call 252-639-2701 if you have any questions.
Proposals must include the following:
– A general description on why you are interested in the house and what your plans are to remodel.
– Proposed location of where the house would be relocated to and proof of site control.
– Estimates from qualified movers on the cost to move the structure to the new location.
– Describe your ability to relocate the house by September 30, 2022.
A Performance Bond, a Letter of Credit to the New Bern Preservation Foundation or a bank check from a recognized bank made out to the New Bern Preservation Foundation is required to cover the full relocation cost of the house.
Proposals are due to the New Bern Preservation Foundation by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022.
The Tisdale House will be available for viewing on the following dates and times:
Thursday, June 2 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Email proposals to NBPFinfo@gmail.com.
