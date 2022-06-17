The Talking Drums Presents “Rhythm of Life” Performance

Join Tryon Palace as we welcome back the rhythms of Atumpan – The Talking Drums – for a special performance, “Rhythm of Life,” on Saturday, June 25th at the North Carolina History Center.
This spirited and moving program of world music, folklore and dance will inspire you and get you moving to the beat of the drums. The Talking Drums interpret the tones and rhythms of African languages. Through the Talking Drums and storytelling, the program will explore the cultural and historical traditions of Jonkonnu. The program is participatory and uses art, often music, to transcend culture, class, and disabilities in order to bring together a stronger sense of community.
The program is FREE to attend. The 45-minute performance begins at 4:00 p.m. and will be held in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern.
For more information, please call Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator at 252-639-3592, or visit tryonpalace.org.
By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director