Tell A Veteran About Aspen Dental’s Day of Service

On June 11, 2022, hundreds of Aspen Dental practices across the country open their doors exclusively to veterans and provide dental care at no cost.
If you are or know a veteran or military family in need of dental care, call 844-ASPEN-HMM to book your free appointment at a participating location near you.
Aspen Dental is located at 2900 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. in New Bern.
For additional Day of Service resources, please visit HHS.gov or US Dental Service.
More information visit aspendental.com/about/healthy-mouth-movement.