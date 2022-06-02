Tell A Veteran About Aspen Dental’s Day of Service

June 2, 2022
Aspen Dental in New Bern, NC
Aspen Dental in New Bern, NC (photo by Wendy Card)

On June 11, 2022, hundreds of Aspen Dental practices across the country open their doors exclusively to veterans and provide dental care at no cost.

If you are or know a veteran or military family in need of dental care, call 844-ASPEN-HMM to book your free appointment at a participating location near you.

Aspen Dental is located at 2900 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. in New Bern.

For additional Day of Service resources, please visit HHS.gov or US Dental Service.

More information visit aspendental.com/about/healthy-mouth-movement.

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

Craven Consort "Journey on the Winds"

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design