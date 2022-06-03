Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 3, 2022

June 3, 2022
Map of rivers
Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report (Google Map Data)

Upper Neuse

Every site in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watershed passed the Swim Guide test this week — a sign of good water quality at recreational sites throughout the upper river basins.

Lower Neuse

All recreational sites tested in the Lower Neuse passed the Swim Guide for a second week running. Data was not available for two sites: Oak Bluff Road and the Highway 11 boat ramp in Kinston.

Tar-Pamlico

All recreational sites passed the Swim Guide test this week in the Tar-Pamlico watershed.

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Via Sound Rivers

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

Craven Consort "Journey on the Winds"

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design