Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 3, 2022

Upper Neuse
Every site in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watershed passed the Swim Guide test this week — a sign of good water quality at recreational sites throughout the upper river basins.
Lower Neuse
All recreational sites tested in the Lower Neuse passed the Swim Guide for a second week running. Data was not available for two sites: Oak Bluff Road and the Highway 11 boat ramp in Kinston.
Tar-Pamlico
All recreational sites passed the Swim Guide test this week in the Tar-Pamlico watershed.
Happy swimming, folks!
Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!
Via Sound Rivers