Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 17, 2022

June 17, 2022


Upper Neuse

One site failed in the Upper Neuse this week: Anderson Point. The Poole Road canoe launch, which tested so high for E. coli last week, came in at normal levels this week.

Lower Neuse

Two sites failed in the Lower Neuse this week: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Tar-Pamlico

One site failed on the Tar-Pamlico this week: Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park.

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Via Sound Rivers

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design