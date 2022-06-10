Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022
Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report (Google Map Data)

Upper Neuse

Three sites failed in the Upper Neuse this week. Poole Road canoe launch was off the E. coli charts. Program director Clay Barber has reported to the authorities in Raleigh. Smithfield Town Commons and Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch also failed, but much lower numbers.

Lower Neuse

All recreational sites tested in the Lower Neuse passed the Swim Guide for a third week running. Data was not available for one site: Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Tar-Pamlico

Three sites failed in the Tar-Pamlico this week. Mason’s Landing on Tranter’s Creek in Washington had very high levels of E. coli. Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek also failed, but at much lower levels.

Happy swimming, folks!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water quality results!

Via Sound Rivers

