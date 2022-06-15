See Upcoming Exhibit by Artist Lee Tripi at the Bank of the Arts

June 15, 2022

Lee Tripi painting

Craven Arts Council is proud to present the work of Lee Tripi in the Director’s Gallery for the month of July. Lee Tripi is a local painter known for his large textured paintings.

Opening reception will be held during the July ArtWalk on Friday, July 8th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Lee Tripi is a self-taught painter and designer originally from Akron, Ohio. He started painting when he was about 8 or 9 years old with a beginner watercolor kit. Much of his aesthetic is Asian inspired, so simplicity and texture play a large role is his works. As a result, contemporary abstracts and conceptual portraits are the themes that interest him the most. He often uses a combination of water mixable oils and acrylic for the under-painting relying on the thick oil paints to help build up texture.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc., at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design