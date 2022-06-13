Run for Shelter to Help Survivors of Domestic Violence

Join the Coastal Women’s Shelter and CarolinaEast Health System for the annual Run for Shelter to help support domestic violence survivors.
The 5K, 10K, & 1 Mile race/walk fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Creekside Park located at 1821 Old Airport Rd. in New Bern.
Multiple options for 2022:
– In Person 5K (with safety precautions in place)
– In Person 10K (with safety precautions in place)
– Virtual 5K
– Virtual 10K
– In Person 1 mile (with safety precautions in place)
Our 5K and 10K route is perfect for families, strollers, leashed dogs, and competitive runners. Both the 5K and 10K are open to timed. Our 1-mile fun run is perfect for adults looking for a smooth stroll and for kids to dash away! Team and student discounts are available. Due to Covid, Coastal Women’s Shelter is offering the option to participate virtually in 2022. We will offer both 5K and 10K race options. The 1-mile fun run will not be offered virtually. We will offer race t-shirts to virtual runners. In-person event will take place rain or shine. In the case of thunder, the in-person event will be rescheduled. No refunds. In the event that we are unable to hold the in-person race because of COVID restrictions, all in-person participants will be transferred to the virtual race.
Check in and same day registration starts at 7 a.m. and will end at 7:45 a.m. Packet pick up and T-shirt pick up will occur during this time. Race starts at 8 a.m.
Participants of the race will enjoy:
– Running on a USATF Certified Course
– Professional race timing provided by Run The East.
– Inflatable start/finish line arch to enhance the look of you running over the finish line
– Live results TV with scrolling results, providing instant results to you the runner
– Electronic timing Shoe Tags
– Awards list and posting results on-site, as well as online
– Runners can receive results via e-mail and/or text messaging
– Race is Stroller Friendly & Family Friendly run/walk
– T-Shirt is included with registration
After the race, there will be a selection of goodies to refill your tanks. Please enjoy bagels from Carolina Bagel Company, bananas, coffee, and bottled water.
Awards will be given (5K & 10 K only) to the overall male and female winners, as well as to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place males and females in each age group.
Coastal Women’s Shelter, the bridge to empower survivors in their journey to safety and security, is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. Our services include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for women and children, transportation, tuition assistance, clothing, food, employment resources, housing assistance, and inter-agency information and referrals. We also provide some employability services through a grant from the North Carolina Council for Women.
Want to support Coastal Women’s Shelter but not run? We have you covered! T-shirts can be purchased separately for $12 on site. Interested in volunteering at this or other events? Please send an email to sign up!
Visit coastalwomensshelter.org for details.
Information provided by Coastal Women’s Shelter